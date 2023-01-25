Support Local Journalism

The West Side Pirates dropped two district games last week putting them right in the middle of conference standings. They host Ririe on Thursday, Jan.26, and Malad on Saturday, Jan. 28, both at 7:30 p.m. The JV games begin at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 p.m.

Against Aberdeen at home on Jan. 20, West Side played well but struggled from the charity stripe and that was the difference in the game. The Pirates led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-23 at the half. A rally in the third by the Tigers left West Side trailing 41-43 to start the fourth. Victory slipped away as the Pirates made just 5 of 14 free-throws while Aberdeen made 12 of 17. An 8-0 run by West Side late in the game made it 59-60 but Aberdeen answered with a bucket and a foul shot. The Pirates battled hard but without the points from the stripe they lost 60-65.


