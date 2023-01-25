The West Side Pirates dropped two district games last week putting them right in the middle of conference standings. They host Ririe on Thursday, Jan.26, and Malad on Saturday, Jan. 28, both at 7:30 p.m. The JV games begin at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 p.m.
Against Aberdeen at home on Jan. 20, West Side played well but struggled from the charity stripe and that was the difference in the game. The Pirates led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-23 at the half. A rally in the third by the Tigers left West Side trailing 41-43 to start the fourth. Victory slipped away as the Pirates made just 5 of 14 free-throws while Aberdeen made 12 of 17. An 8-0 run by West Side late in the game made it 59-60 but Aberdeen answered with a bucket and a foul shot. The Pirates battled hard but without the points from the stripe they lost 60-65.
Garrett Robinson led the team with 17 points followed by Cash Wade, Dylan Ralphs and Owen Nielsen with eight apiece.
On Jan. 18, West Side lost to the visiting Bears 42-66. The score was tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter but then Bear Lake got hot in their three point shooting and the Pirates trailed 23-29 at the half.
The Pirates couldn’t keep up in the second half as the Bears continued to shoot well. The 32-47 deficit at the end of the third turned into a conference loss for West Side.
Dylan Ralphs led West Side with 12 points closely followed by Eli Brown with 11.
