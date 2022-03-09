The Pirates finished the season with a run for the 2A state title but fell short of that goal and brought home fourth place. They were able to beat Bear Lake, who went on to win the consolation title, in the first game to stay on the championship side of the bracket but lost to St. Maries and North Fremont.
“We had a Great year,” said Coach Tyler Brown. “It didn’t end the way we wanted but that’s how it goes sometimes.”
West Side opened the 2A state tournament at Capital High School in Boise on Mar. 3 against Bear Lake and led from the get-go. It was exactly the game West Side was looking for against the Bears. The took an 8-3 lead in the first quarter that ballooned to 20-5 in the second before Bear Lake was able to find any kind of rhythm.
The Pirates led 23-10 to start the third but allowed the Bears to get back in the game and close the gap to six but that was as close as they got. West Side finished the quarter with a three by Eli Brown to go up 30-21 and never looked back. They won the contest 40-28.
On Mar. 4 the Pirates faced St. Maries and a slow start was too much to overcome. West Side trailed the Lumberjacks 8-18 at the end of the first quarter. They pared the deficit to five in the second quarter and it was 20-27 at the half.
The Pirates couldn’t hold on to that momentum and St. Maries pulled away again in the third with three three-point shots.
A battle in the fourth culminated with a jumper by Bryler Shurtliff that got the Pirates within seven points with 1:35 left on the clock but St. Maries held them off for the 59-50 win.
Against North Fremont on Mar. 5 West Side kept it close in the first two quarters where they trailed 10-11 and 23-26. It was the third quarter where things fell apart as West Side was outscored 15-3 and never recovered despite 25 points in the game from Shurtliff and 10 from Blaize Brown. The Pirates lost 50-63 to North Fremont.
“We had five seniors this year that will be greatly missed next year,” said Coach Brown. “Bryler Shurtliff, Blaize Brown, Ryker Love, Easton and Parker Henderson. They always played hard and were good team leaders. They had 19 wins each of the past two seasons and made it to the state tournament the past four years.”
Brown also noted the overall contributions of Shurtliff who will be playing football for Idaho State University next fall.
“Bryler accumulated 1,593 points throughout his career which is a school record,” said Brown. “I’m glad I was able to coach this group and appreciate how they represented West Side both on and off the court.”