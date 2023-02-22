...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Owen Nielsen drives in from the baseline for a shot.
The West Side boys had another shot at Bear Lake on Feb. 21 in the quest for a district title (score unavailable at press time). After eliminating Aberdeen on Feb. 18 the Pirates will be either first or second in the district, but only the district champions are guaranteed a state berth. The second place team will travel to Pocatello on Saturday, Feb. 25 for a state play-in game at 1 p.m.
West Side held a 12-6 advantage over visiting Aberdeen at the end of the first quarter on Feb. 18 and extended it to 33-17 at the half. The Pirates never trailed in the contest and went on to win 60-41.
Cash Wade led the team with 16 points followed by Dylan Ralphs with 13 and Ivan Campbell with nine. Ten different Pirates scored for West Side making for a well rounded offensive effort. The Pirates shot 80 percent from the charity stripe limiting any chance of a Tiger comeback down the stretch.
West Side did not fare so well against Bear Lake. It was 5-5 in the first quarter before the Bears went on a 8-0 run leaving the Pirates down 5-13. West Side trailed 17-27 at the half and could not close the gap. They lost the contest 36-54.
Cash Wade and Eli Brown led the team with nine points apiece, Garrett Robinson added seven and Eli Brown and Garrett Robinson combined for five 3-pointers.
