The West Side boys had another shot at Bear Lake on Feb. 21 in the quest for a district title (score unavailable at press time). After eliminating Aberdeen on Feb. 18 the Pirates will be either first or second in the district, but only the district champions are guaranteed a state berth. The second place team will travel to Pocatello on Saturday, Feb. 25 for a state play-in game at 1 p.m.

West Side held a 12-6 advantage over visiting Aberdeen at the end of the first quarter on Feb. 18 and extended it to 33-17 at the half. The Pirates never trailed in the contest and went on to win 60-41.


