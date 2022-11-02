WS boys champions

Though only seven boys were able to run in the state meet, the entire team shares in the glory of West Side’s first ever first place cross-country title.

Back: Brennon Winward, Aaron Willis, Preston Grimm. Middle: Coach Baird, Grant Clawson, Bradyn Noreen, Sam Tolman, Coach Grimm. Front: Koby Telford, Ethan Willis, Tytus Christensen, Kaden Telford.

 Photo courtesy of JOSEPH GRIMM

The West Side boys cross-country team achieved their goal of a 2A state title despite being edged by Soda Springs in the district tournament and made history as the first cross-country team bring home as champions with first place hardware.

The Pirates scored 66 points and had three runners place in the top 10. North Fremont was second with 80, Soda Springs third at 81, Firth fourth with a distant 136 and Cole Valley Christian was fifth with 171.


