...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Though only seven boys were able to run in the state meet, the entire team shares in the glory of West Side’s first ever first place cross-country title.
The West Side boys cross-country team achieved their goal of a 2A state title despite being edged by Soda Springs in the district tournament and made history as the first cross-country team bring home as champions with first place hardware.
The Pirates scored 66 points and had three runners place in the top 10. North Fremont was second with 80, Soda Springs third at 81, Firth fourth with a distant 136 and Cole Valley Christian was fifth with 171.
Braydn Noreen led West Side with a fourth place finish and personal best time of 15:59.10. Grant Clawson was close behind in sixth at 16:14.70, also recording a PR. Ethan Willis (16:38.90) was 10th, Koby Telford (17:18.74) 23rd, Brennon Winward (17:38.42) 33rd, Aaron Willis (17:58.27) 50th and Kaden Telford (18:03.40) 52nd. Each of them clocked their best times.
With four seniors in the mix and a few more who competed well during the season, the team will look far different next season but with performances like that of freshman Willis and sophomore Koby Telford, the future looks bright.
The girls did not send a team to state but Aubrie Barzee and Keziah Westover were able to compete as individuals.
An injury prevented Barzee from competing in meets early in the season but the junior was able to finish ninth (19:30) in her third showing at the state meet. Senior Westover was 10th (19:33) and worked hard all season to attend the state meet for the first time.
