The West Side Pirates opened the season with a 60-51 win over Grace at home. They travel to Ririe today, Dec. 11, to play at 7 p.m.
The Pirates took the lead in the first quarter 11-7, and extended it to 27-13 by the half.
“(Grace was) always right there, it seems like,” West Side coach Tyler Brown told the Idaho State Journal. “We’d get a little distance and they’d fight back. I thought my kids played hard, they played fairly good defense. For a first game, I was pleased.”
In the third quarter not much changed for either team but in the fourth, Grace came roaring back. A 23-point quarter kept them in the game but it was not enough to take down the Pirates.
West Side was consistent throughout the game and added 17 of their own in the final quarter holding off Grace for the win.
Blaize Brown led the Pirates with 13, but Isaac Frankman and Wayne Beckstead were right behind him with 12 each. Bryler Shurtliff added eight points, Conner Nielsen and Adam Headworth five each, Jaxon Moser three and Ty Ward two.