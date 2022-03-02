After falling to Bear Lake in the 2A District 5 title match, the Pirates prevailed over Nampa Christian to secure a state bid in the upcoming 2A state Boys Basketball tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Mar. 3-5 in Boise.
Seeded number 2 in the State, West Side will open the tournament against seventh seed Bear Lake on Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. at Capital High School. The critical game will determine whether the Pirates play on the championship side of the bracket or the consolation side.
Against Nampa Christian on Feb. 26 in Burley West Side trailed 9-15 at the end of the first quarter and 11-20 halfway through the second. By halftime the Pirates had closed the gap to 25-28 and their momentum continued in the third. They tied it 28-28 early in the third and after a back and forth quarter of play led the Trojans 35-34 to start the fourth. West Side made their free throws down the stretch and put the game out of reach of Nampa Christian with a 53-47 win.
Bryler Shurliff led the team with a season high 35 points. Ryker Love had six and Eli Brown five and Blaize Brown three and Parker Henderson 2 and Easton 2
The Pirates faced off against Bear Lake in Preston for the district title on Feb. 22 but couldn’t quite pull it off. Leading 29-21 with 54.7 left in the third things were looking pretty good. In the fourth the Pirates started with a 29-24 lead and made it 32-24 before the Bears came storming back. With 3:02 to go West Side trailed 32-36 but came back and tied it 40-40 with 30 seconds on the clock. Bear Lake played for the last shot but missed sending the game to overtime.
In overtime things played out very much the same. The Pirates trailed but then tied the game 47-47. With one minute to go the Bears again played for the last shot but this time they made it at the buzzer and won 49-47.