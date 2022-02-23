West Side beat Soda Springs 40-30 in their first game at home in the boys 2A District 5 basketball tournament on Feb. 15 but was dethroned by Bear Lake in Game 5 with a 27-29 loss. The Pirates turned around and eliminated Soda Springs 50-46 at home to extend their season. They will face Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Preston High School gym. If they win, it will be rinse and repeat on Wednesday, Feb. 23. A loss in either game sends them to the state play-in game on Feb. 26 in Burley at 3 p.m.
The Pirates have defeated the Bears twice in the regular season but district tournaments can be surprising and it is always a challenge to beat the same team multiple times.
West Side won over Soda Springs at home on Feb. 19 despite allowing the Cardinals some opportunities down the stretch. Holding Soda to single digits in the second and third quarters helped them hold on in the fourth where they were outscored 12-23.
Bryler Shurtliff scored nearly half of the Pirates 50 points at 23 followed by Blaize Brown with 11.
Against Bear Lake on Feb. 17, West Side took a 16-9 lead in the second quarter on an 8-0 run that started in the first quarter but the Bears battled back and closed the gap to 16-13 at the half.
After the break the Pirates went up 20-15 but the Bears took the lead with a 7-0 rally. West Side pulled away again early in the fourth at 26-22and the Bears answered. It came down to the wire where Bryler Shurtliff went 1 of 2 from the line to tie it 27-27 with 1:05 left but a bucket by the Bears won the game 29-27.
Shurtliff finished with eight points and Blaize Brown added seven.
The Pirates opened the tournament against Soda Springs and did well defensively. Though they led by just three points going into the final frame West Side pulled away for the win.
Shurtliff led the team with 18 points, followed by Ryker Love with seven.