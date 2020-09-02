The West Side boys had an impressive first meet at the Terry Jones Invitational on Aug. 27 where they took second place as a team with 59 points. Preston was first with 16, Ririe third at 97, Malad a close fourth with 98, Bear Lake fifth at 112, Rockland sixth with 161 and American Falls sixth with 199.
The Pirates are scheduled to attend the Top of Utah meet on Fri. Sept. 4 at the Weber County Fairgrounds.
“They ran really well,” said Coach Joseph Grimm. “Our top three runners are running pretty close together and put in quite a few miles. They are led by Brentan Noreen who is doing really well as one of our team captains this year. There is a little bit of a gap as we then have quite a few sophomores racing for those next few spots on varsity. They have been training for the heat and overall, I was happy with their performances. Kaden Telford (21:01), Sam Tolman (21:19), and Spencer Patten (22:21) rounded out the varsity team. Patten broke his leg at the Preston Invitational last year and so we are excited to have him back healthy and running well.”
Brentan Noreen took fifth place with a time of 17:48 for West Side. Close behind him were Bradyn Noreen (18:43) and Samuel Beutler (19:16). Other runners for the Pirates were Brennon Winward (23:07), Preston Grimm (23:15), Grant Clawson (23:52), Trevin Juhasz (24:15), Aaron Willis (24:39), Matthew Housley (27:40) and Tytus Christensen (28:26).