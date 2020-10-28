In the 2A District 5 meet at Bear Lake, the West Side boys took second place with 53 points. Soda Springs took first as expected with 20 points, Bear Lake was third (81 and Malad fourth (88). The team will compete for the state title on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
The Pirates were led by Brentan Noreen, who took third with a time of 17:27. Braydn Noreen was eighth (17:59) and Samuel Beutler ninth (18:22) putting three West Side harriers in the top ten. Grant Clawson was 17th (19:35) and Brennon Winward 18th (19:36).
The boys seem to be peaking at the right time and hope to make some noise in Pocatello.
“We were excited for the boys,” said Coach Joseph Grimm. “They have trained hard all summer and all season. Hoping their times continue to drop and that we have a shot for a trophy at state.”