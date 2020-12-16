The Pirates defeated Grace in overtime on Dec. 9. They travel to Wyoming for the Green River tournament on Dec. 18-19 and then to Firth on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
West Side pulled out a road win against Grace after being down 8-16 at the end of the first quarter. Turnovers plagued the Pirates early on and they trailed 30-19, at the half.
Things finally began to come together for West Side in the third quarter where they held the Grizzlies scoreless for more than half the quarter to tie it up 30-30. But Grace rallied to finish the quarter ahead, 37-34.
The fourth quarter was a battle. A long three by Blaize Brown tied the game 51-51, with 1:28 to go in regulation. The teams traded baskets and Grace missesd on their final possession, sending the game into overtime tied, 53-53.
West Side took their first lead of the game in overtime and went on to win it 66-63. Bryler Shurtliff scored 20 points for the Pirates, followed by Brown with 17, and Easton Henderson 12.