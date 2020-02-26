West Side School District is currently seeking new buses thanks to a new round of grants issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through a Volkswagen settlement. The settlement is for the emission scandal involving their attempt to use a cheating device to fool EPA emission tests so that they could get their vehicles past The Clean Air Act’s requirements. Volkswagen had to cough up $1.45 billion, a small piece of which the school now has a chance to get.
If the grant is awarded it will pay for 25% of a new diesel bus. The district chose diesel over propane because the diesel buses have more seating and will be able to be fueled at more locations. Under Idaho State law there is such a thing as reimbursable miles, ex. Bus routes, and non-reimbursable miles, ex. field trips and sporting events. The bus the district is looking to buy will be a travel bus, with extra storage meaning strictly non-reimbursable miles. The reimbursement system works over a 12-year period from the Idaho State Department of Education. The first 12 years of a bus’s service the state helps pay for it with the peak coming in year six. This bus is expected to cost over $100,000. It will save operational money since it will cost the district $1.50 a mile to run as opposed to $3.50 a mile.
In share the good times the students of H. B. Lee Elementary and their families had a wonderful time at the Hoe-down which helped to raise enough funds to send all the classes on a future field trip. The middle school talent show had over 30 participants. The best news of all came in a letter to the board from, Janis Buttars, a teacher. She took some of her juniors up to ISU to experience a Reality Town program — a microcosm of real life with bankers, landlords, poll workers and balancing a monthly budget. She felt that, “It was time well spent.”
West side is planning an intervention for struggling students on April 10. It will be an early out day where students who are getting a C in a class can receive personalized help from the teachers to help them grasp concepts better. High school principal Tyler Telford said that the high school students are getting a lot of mileage out of these interventions with students handing in more work the week before than any other time of the year. This day was chosen because the high school track and softball teams are both leaving early to participate in their respective events.
The 20-21 school year calendar has been approved. The only difference between this calendar and the current one is when parent teacher conferences are scheduled. Near the end of the discussion on the topic the subject of snow days was briefly touched on. Superintendent Spencer Barzee mentioned the possibility for next year of having late start snow days instead of just canceling school. One of the key concerns the board is exploring is whether or not such a day would still legally count as a “school day”.
The district has updated its video surveillance policy to clarify who is able to share video footage.
The addition to Beutler Middle School is proceeding smoothly; the plumbing and electrical on the second floor has been inspected and approved. The top floor is being sheet-rocked this week and the bottom floor sheet rock has been completed. The tile is expected to be laid in March. The whole expansion is expected to be finished by the first of July.