West Side started the week off well with a district win over Soda Springs but then suffered losses to Bear Lake and Marsh Valley. Their final regular season game was at Aberdeen on Feb. 7 (score unavailable at press time). The Pirates went into the game looking to avenge a close loss earlier in the season.
Against Marsh Valley on Feb. 4, West Side had a very similar result to their matchup earlier in the season with the 38-56 loss.
The Pirates hope to bounce back from that loss and challenge Aberdeen for the number two seed in the upcoming district tournament.
At Bear Lake on Feb. 3, the Pirates were unable to match the Bears offensively resulting in a 33-62 loss.
Nielson got things going for West Side after a 13-0 run by Bear Lake to start the first quarter. His three pointer sparked a rally that got the Pirates within five at 13-18 but that was as close as they got. The Bears took off again and West Side couldn’t find a way to catch them.
West Side honored seniors Owen Nielson, Cash Wade, Dylan Ralphs and Colby Bowles and their parents before the contest with Soda Springs on Feb. 1. Cheer and Pep band seniors were honored at the half.
The Pirates sent their seniors off with a 38-25 victory over the Cardinals for a season sweep. After leading 7-4 at the end of the first quarter West Side went on a 10-0 run that opened up a 19-9 advantage at the half.
The Pirates maintained that lead the rest of the way. Garrett Robinson and Wade led the team with 10 points each followed by Ivan Campbell with six. Eli Brown and Dylan Ralphs added four each, Bolwes three and Nielson one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.