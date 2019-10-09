The Lady Pirates were at home Wednesday night hosting District Rival the Malad Dragons. They traveled to the Malad tournament over the weekend and will be in Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 10, for a match at 7 p.m before traveling to the Laker Tournament in Ogden Oct. 11-12.
The Dragons have proven to be a great match for the Pirates and tonight's matchup had the Pirate fans on the edge of their seat.
In the first set the Pirates stunned the Lady Dragons taking the first set 31-29, resulting from minimal defensive errors and an attacking offense.
The second set belonged to the Dragons as the Lady Pirates had the same players on the court, but a different team showed up, losing 6 - 25 to the Dragons.
The Pirates took a 19 - 15 advantage in the third set but the Dragons charged back taking the third 23 - 25.
The Pirates fought hard in the fourth, jumping to an early lead and held on for the win, 25 - 21.
The Pirates fell behind to Malad with unforced errors 10 - 3 and could not overcome the deficit, losing the deciding set 15 - 10 and the match 3-2.