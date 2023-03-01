...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The February meeting of the West Side School Board was exceptional in a couple of ways.
The first exception was immediately apparent upon entering the middle school library: there wasn’t a place to sit. There were 50 people gathered, parents and children alike. All of them were there to make full use of the patron input section of the meeting. The purpose for all of them being there was the same: the proposed creation of a West Side soccer team.
The first person to speak on the matter was Kelsey Gittins. She presented many facts about a potential soccer program, including that by national rules the school could have a coed soccer team for the first few years while interest in the sport builds within the school.
There is a well-established pattern of students leaving West Side and going to other schools simply because they have a school-based soccer team. Some of the southeast Idaho schools that have these programs include Marsh Valley, Snake River, Aberdeen and the one taking West Side’s soccer players, Preston.
Emily Campbell was the next to speak. She presented the board with a list of students who have shown interest in playing soccer for West Side. She pointed out that the numbers of male and female students would be enough to establish separate teams. She pointed out that a soccer team would be an excellent option for possible state championships for the school, and scholarship opportunities for the students.
The last speaker on the matter was Jason Reese, a nationally licensed soccer coach. He spoke of the possible positive effects on existing programs and pointed out that soccer is one of the widest played sports among recreational teams in both the county and country.
The board assured the crowd that the matter would be reviewed and encouraged them to check the district website for when it returns to the regular agenda.
The next subject was the upcoming levy election. The board reminded the parents and voters of the district that the levy for West Side is the third lowest levy in the state at $154 per student. The average levy for an Idaho student is more than 10 times that amount.
The vote for the levy will last 12 hours on March 14 starting at 8 a.m. The three voting locations are the Clifton Community Center, the Dahle Performing Arts Center and the LDS Church meetinghouse in Weston.
Finally, the board addressed construction of the new addition. The construction of the project up to the intended stopping point is set to be achieved by August of this year. While the classrooms above the new kitchen will go unfinished as they will not be immediately needed, the rest will be completed as the classrooms on the east side of Elwell Gym will be in use this coming fall.
While the project is slated to be on time and under budget, there is the old saying “Never Say Never.” To that end, the school has inquired about a line of credit which Cache Valley Bank has extended to the school. This line of credit would have a $500,000 limit at 5% interest. When questioned about the probability of needing to use such funds, the board reasoned that it was not likely.
With that settled, the school board closed the public meeting and resumed its long executive session of interviewing potential superintendents.
