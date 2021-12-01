The November board meeting of the West Side School District was a long affair.
The majority of the meeting was consumed by one topic: the change in requirements for high school senior projects. Seniors seeking graduation have been required to do a project and job shadowing to graduate since 2009. The proposed new requirements would mean students would have to compile a portfolio of school work, write a five-page research paper and give a presentation on the entire thing.
The dilemma at the heart of the issue was one of fairness — how to implement the changes so the students who choose to challenge themselves and test their limits are not stretched beyond those limits; and yet the students who choose to ignore the whole thing until late April are forced to actually plan and work for their diploma.
Being one member short, the board needed to unanimously vote on the resolution to accept the new requirements; however, Daniel Garner refused to approve the new requirements after multiple attempts, citing that it would be unfair for the overachieving students who are already swamped.
Chairman Bracken Henderson had to vote to break the deadlock as the matter couldn’t wait yet another month. As of now, the new requirements for senior projects and graduation are in place. However, as the change has happened in the middle of the school year the requirements will not be strictly enforced. One example given was that the research paper could be two or three pages instead of five. It is up to the teachers and students this year to determine the best course of action.
There was an interesting guest at the meeting who came with a few words of wisdom for how to raise funds for the district’s future: former Superintendent Melvin Beutler.
At present, the school is trying to raise funds for the new multipurpose room and classrooms currently under construction. Melvin retold stories about past construction projects where the school had to raise funds throughout the entire west side, including how two little old ladies donated $50 a month until they had donated all their share of funds.
Melvin reminded the board that they are their communities’ representatives to the school. He said they should canvas the communities to hear what the people have to say and concerns they have, so that the future of the school and the children therein can be assured through communal unity.
The school is asking for $1,000 of each family to finish the construction. This $1,000 is the same amount that the district asked patrons to donate back in 1989 when Harold B. Lee Elementary School was being constructed.