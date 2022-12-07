Support Local Journalism

On a cold winter night, the November meeting of the West Side School Board began with a plea from Andy Clawson, a community volunteer who handles the districts audio and video tech, for the sound system in the Dahle Performing Arts center to be fully replaced.

Several speakers were fried in years past after the control board was hacked by a student and the safety limiters were disabled, resulting in them being blown out and destroyed when they were turned to 11. Clawson took the moment to explain one of the problems with having a $150,000 sound system in the hands of students: teenagers get bored and thus entertain themselves, sometimes destructively.


