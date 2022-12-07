On a cold winter night, the November meeting of the West Side School Board began with a plea from Andy Clawson, a community volunteer who handles the districts audio and video tech, for the sound system in the Dahle Performing Arts center to be fully replaced.
Several speakers were fried in years past after the control board was hacked by a student and the safety limiters were disabled, resulting in them being blown out and destroyed when they were turned to 11. Clawson took the moment to explain one of the problems with having a $150,000 sound system in the hands of students: teenagers get bored and thus entertain themselves, sometimes destructively.
Now the logical option would seem to be, keep the very expensive electronic gadget out of such inexperienced hands, but this was not what Clawson advocated for. He wanted the board to update the equipment so that students could be properly trained on current hardware and become better sound engineers.
The board asked for some options concerning spending and Clawson provided them with three options which he described as good, great and excellent. No specific figures were provided in the meeting, but the good option is described as a straight-up replacement of the existing system. Each option has its own pros and cons such as higher-quality sound and longevity, but also a higher price tag.
It should be noted that the current system can still be patched into working order, which it is every time it’s used, though at a diminished capacity. The patches are starting to add up and become less effective.
The next issue of the night was the next school year’s calendar (2023-24) and the issues with it around getting the requisite amount of school days in. The timing of the Franklin County Fair was a fairly common topic during the discussion but a fair amount of detail was omitted, which is fair I guess.
The options that were explored around the actual time issue itself were having teachers’ first day back be moved to Aug. 9 instead of Aug. 14, having classes on Presidents Day and Oct. 10 (deer hunt, and no, it was not a popular option), going back to having class on Fridays, and coming for three days after Memorial Day (would give longer Christmas break).
At one point in the meeting they decided to look to other districts for inspiration on how to handle the problem. When they looked to the Preston School District they learned that it had extended class periods by 2 minutes, making them a full hour long, and giving the students a half hour for lunch. The board has taken no action on the subject and has instead passed the options off to the teachers themselves in a survey.
