Following the Idaho School Board's position on whether to open schools for classes before the end of the school year, the West Side School District is in a 'wait and see' mode.
"Where they require a plan put in place before a district goes back into school, we are in the process of putting that plan together," said district superintendent Spencer Barzee, but "we are going to wait couple weeks to decide." Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that Idaho's Stay-At-Home order was loosened, but will remain in effect until April 30, when it will be reevaluated. (See related stories: "President's plan to responsibly reopen the economy isn phases is underway in Idaho" and "State School Board sets criteria for schools to resume normal operations.")
Barzee said it is the district's "obligation to look under every rock for ways to get back into school," but he acknowledged that the decision to do so is also "based on things out of our control."
If students are not back in class by the week of May 4, it would not be advantageous to go back, he continued.
"Franklin County has been very fortunate to not have any cases (of COVIC-19). We'll continue to do what the state board has asked us to, and see where it goes from there," he said.