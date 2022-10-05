West Side Volleyball had a fantastic week which included sweet revenge on district rival Malad who the Pirates not only beat at the Malad Tournament in Malad but also won the tournament.
Tonight, Oct. 5, West Side hosts the Dragons at 7 p.m. and hopes to win again — this time in a match that counts toward their district standings. The Lady Pirates will take the top seed in the district from Malad if they win.
Senior night will be the following night, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. against Bear Lake. West Side will honor the six seniors and their parents before the match. West Side will close out the regular season at Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 13.
In pool play on Sep. 28 West Side bested Marsh Valley 23-25, 25-16, West Jefferson: 25-18, 25-13, Bear Lake: 25-12, 25-8 and Ririe: 25-23, 25-19.
“We ended the night first in our pool and entered the tournament in the morning as the number two ranked team,” said Coach Melinda Royer.
The Pirates then defeated Ririe: 25-20, 25-16 and Malad: 25-11, 20-25, 15-8 before playing Ririe again in the championship match. West Side won the match in three 22-25, 25-19, 15-8.
West Side won a road match against Soda Springs on Sep. 27 in three 25-17, 25-7, 25-10 and beat Aberdeen in three 25-5, 25-9, 25-13 at home on Sep. 26.
Against the Tigers, West Side had 24 kills as a team, served at 96 percent and came up with 28 digs. Sara Mariscal led the Pirates with 10 kills, while Abby Fuller had eight kills.
