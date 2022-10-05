Support Local Journalism

West Side Volleyball had a fantastic week which included sweet revenge on district rival Malad who the Pirates not only beat at the Malad Tournament in Malad but also won the tournament.

Tonight, Oct. 5, West Side hosts the Dragons at 7 p.m. and hopes to win again — this time in a match that counts toward their district standings. The Lady Pirates will take the top seed in the district from Malad if they win.

