The Lady Pirates trailed 1-4 in the first quarter against American Falls, on the road Nov. 18, before tying it up 5-5 and taking the lead. The game was tight but West Side maintained a three-point margin in the first quarter and started the second 10-7.
In the second quarter, the Pirates widened the gap to five before American Falls whittled it down to one. With a bucket at the buzzer, West Side brought it back to three for a 20-17 advantage at the half.
American Falls tied it up twice in the third before they finally took the lead with an 18-point third quarter. West Side stayed in it scoring 10 and trailing 30-33, to start the fourth.
Though they limited the Beavers to just eight points in the final frame, the Pirates couldn’t buy a basket on their end. A three by Jocie Phillips made it 33-35 but that was all the offense West Side could muster. They couldn’t shake the cold streak despite some great opportunities and lost 33-43.
Coach Bob Sorensen was pleased with the play of Kajsia Fuller who led the team with 17 points. “Kajsia was super aggressive on both ends of the floor,” he said. “She really made some amazing moves and shots.” He also noted the effectiveness of Timberly Dean. “Timberly was very strong defensively. She did a great job on their leading scorer.”
In addition to Kajsia, Sienna Fuller chipped in six points, Natalie Lemmon five, Phillips three and Laney Beckstead two.
The Lady Pirates played Grace at home on Nov. 20 and traveled to Firth Nov. 24 (scores unavailable at press time). They don’t play again until Wednesday, Dec. 2 when they host Marsh Valley.