The February school board meeting of the West Side School District went very smoothly.
The first issues were concerning decisions made in the state legislature. While nothing is final and won’t be for at least the next month, two things are almost certain. First, the health insurance program for the teachers will be increasing its coverage and, second, parents may now opt into all-day kindergarten for their children.
The major source of discourse of the evening was around the proposed lowering of the number of Physical Education (PE) credits from two to one. At present the state board of education doesn’t list any requirements for the number of PE credits a district is to have. The way West Side has it set up there are several ways to earn that credit. You can participate in several sports such as cross country, wrestling, basketball, etc. three times. You can compete in approved extracurricular sporting events such as a half marathon, a 50 mile bike race (LOTOJA, etc.), three 5K races, etc. The last option is one semester or summer of weightlifting.
The motion was approved; however, Angela Beckstead had a question about the list of approved activities for PE credits. She told of her interactions with an unnamed student who does drill team and wrestling and them saying that they work up a greater sweat in drill team than wrestling. So she proposed a motion that the list of approved activities be expanded to include drill team and cheer. The motion was approved.
And before moving on just one thing to make clear, no, the lowering of the PE requirement is not a lowering of the overall number of credits needed to graduate. So yes, you get to relax, but not that much.
The final issue of the evening was the selection of the 2022-2023 school calendar. Three options were proposed and sent out to the faculty for review and vote. Of the 90% who responded to the survey, the vast majority chose the first proposed option, Calendar A, meaning school starts Aug. 22 and ends May 25.