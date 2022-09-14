West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35.
It was looking pretty dicey for the Pirates early in the third quarter as the Eagles capitalized on two special teams mistakes by the hosts and scored both times on short fields to take a 13-12 lead.
Instead of panic, West Side (3-0) immediately seized momentum with an electric 82-yard sprint to paydirt by Parker Moser. The Pirates poured in 34 unanswered points spanning the third and fourth quarters to bury the Eagles (0-3). Marsh Valley scored its final TD with nine seconds remaining in the contest.
“Well, we haven’t been down for a long time,” WS head coach Tyson Moser aid. “That’s the first time we’ve been behind in a game since ... I guess it would be Firth, the first game of last year, so it’s been a long time since we’ve trailed. Anyway, I think that was really good for us, really good for us to be behind and have to buckle down and come back, so I was really proud of the kids for the way they responded. And when they responded, they really responded.”
The Pirates dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball as they accumulated a whopping 405 yards on 37 rushing attempts, plus sacked Marsh Valley’s QB five times and pressured him on several more occasions.
“Yeah, our offensive and defensive lines did a great job,” coach Moser said. “Like you said, he was running all night long. I mean, the kid’s a good quarterback, throws a good ball ... and five sacks doesn’t (account for) all of the times that we hit him.”
West Side had two 100-yard rushers in Parker Moser and Easton Shurtliff, who teamed up for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries — 181 yards and two scores for Moser, and 122 yards and two scores for Shurtliff. Moser’s 52-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter was memorable as it featured a pair of sublime, ankle-breaking cutbacks.
Colten Gunderson chipped in with 64 yards and a TD on four carries for the Pirates, who also got a TD run from Crew Sage. Eli Brown finished with 122 yards on 6 of 8 passing for West Side. Three of those passes went to Moser, who racked up 60 receiving yards, highlighted by a 16-yard TD in the first quarter.
Shurtliff and Lincoln Henderson each picked off a pass for West Side’s defense, which got 10 tackles and 2.0 sacks from Gunderson. Shurtliff also contributed with eight tackles and a sack.
The Pirates didn’t give up any points the first two weeks of the season and the varsity defense didn’t allow any sustained drives that resulted in touchdowns against the Eagles.