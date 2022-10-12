The Lady Pirates split their volleyball games last week, losing to Malad and beating Bear Lake. The final game of the regular season will be played at Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
West Side honored their six seniors, Sami Roberts, Abby Fuller, Laney Beckstead, Natalie Lemmon, Audrey Gunderson and Paige Comeau and their parents before the match against Bear Lake on Oct. 6.
Though Bear Lake kept it close, West Side swept the Bears 27-17, 25-20 and 25-21 completing a series sweep of Bear Lake as well.
Abby Fuller was huge for the Pirates with 14 kills, Sara Mariscal added eight, Britta Grimm five, Natalie Lemmon four and Paige Comeau and Marlee Newton one each. Grimm also added four blocks and Lemmon two.
West Side lost their bid to host the 2A District 5 volleyball tournament with the loss to Malad at home on Oct. 5. It was a close match with the Pirates winning the opener 25-17 but losing the next set 17-25. They won the third 25-18 but Malad came back to tie it up 2-2 and force a fifth set with a 23-25 win. In the final set West Side just couldn’t get going and lost 10-15.
Fuller recorded 16 kills and Mariscal 10 to lead the team. Lemmon added seven more plus four blocks. Grimm also had four blocks and four kills.
PHS VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Indians celebrate their seniors on Oct. 13 before the final regular season home game against Century at 7 p.m. and head into the 4A District 5 volleyball tournament next week.
They lost 2-1 to Pocatello on Oct. 4 in Pocatello making them the third seed in the district standings.
