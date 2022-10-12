Support Local Journalism

The Lady Pirates split their volleyball games last week, losing to Malad and beating Bear Lake. The final game of the regular season will be played at Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

West Side honored their six seniors, Sami Roberts, Abby Fuller, Laney Beckstead, Natalie Lemmon, Audrey Gunderson and Paige Comeau and their parents before the match against Bear Lake on Oct. 6.

