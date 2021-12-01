West Side has much to be proud of in their fall sports program. The 2A school made history not only in Dayton, but all of Idaho with the first ever three-peat in 2A football.
“Winning three (championships) in a row in 2A football is so hard to do,” said Coach Tyson Moser. “That’s why it hasn’t been done till now. Several teams have won back-to-back but we are the first to win three. I am so proud of these kids for what they have accomplished. They have had a target on their backs all year long. Every team wants to knock off the two-time state champions. Every team you play gives you their best shot. I knew we had a great chance to be back in the state championship game but I really did not think we could do it without being beat by someone during the season.”
The Pirates graduate 15 seniors, leaving a younger group to step into their shoes.
“This senior class will go down as one of the all-time greats; however, they did not do this alone,” Moser said. “The 2019 class got it all started and the 2020 class kept it going. This team also had a lot of help from the juniors and even sophomores.”
Coach Moser had nothing but good to say about the program and the people in it.
“I am just really proud of this program and where it is,” he said. “So many people have helped to get it to this point. I truly believe I have the best coaching staff in the state of Idaho. Many of them were here before me and many have been with me since the start in 2009. We also have a great thing going in our youth programs which has helped so much in keeping consistency in the program. Tyler Brown and Wayne Henderson have been running our defense since 1996. Our defense is known statewide. Those two do such a great job. People call me all the time to ask me defensive questions and I cannot answer them. I stay completely out of the defense. Those two do such a great job that I don’t even have to think about it.“