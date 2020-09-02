West Side overcame a slow start and an early 6-0 deficit Friday night at Firth.
The defending 2A state champions responded with 33 straight points and picked up the victory in the season opener.
“I thought we battled,” Pirate head coach Tyson Moser said. “Being down 6-0, the kids didn’t quit and I thought we came back and battled, I was proud of their effort that way.”
The Pirates were not gaudy by any means statistically, registering just 180 total yards in the 27-point victory. However, they ground down the Cougars as the game wore on and were able to capitalize as they got close to the end zone.
Junior Cage Brokens finished two drives in almost identical fashion, punching it in from two yards out on both occasions. Junior Parker Henderson was both the team’s leading rusher and receiver on the night, going for 68 total yards. Henderson also made one of the biggest scoring plays of the evening, a 22-yard touchdown reception from Blaze Brown.
“We have to clean up a lot of things and we’ve got a long way to go, but in the end it comes down to making plays and our kids made big plays,” Moser said. “I think Firth beat us statistically, but our kids made more big plays.”