The first play of the 2023 high school football season was a shaky one for the Pirates, but they bounced back in a hurry.
West Side gave up a 60-yard kickoff return right off the bat, but came through with a red zone stop and then proceeded to roll to a 48-6 victory over Firth on Friday evening at Lyle S. Henderson Field in Dayton. The Pirates extended their winning streak against the Cougars to nine games, in the process.
“Firth has a great program,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “I mean, they’ve played for the last three state championships. I realize they’ve lost a lot of kids, but they’re still a well-coached team. I just think we got up on them quick and they’ve got a lot of new faces, and we probably just kind of shocked them a little bit. But they’ll improve and be a lot better.”
It was a well-rebounded performance by the Pirates, who exploded for 40 points in the first half and called off the dogs after finding paydirt on the first possession of the third quarter. Firth scored a touchdown against West Side’s JV defense on the final play of the game to avoid being shut out.
The Pirates got offensive touchdowns from four different players, plus Crew Sage and Parker Moser both brought back punt returns to the house — a 30-yarder by Sage in the first quarter and a 60-yarder by Moser in the second. Firth had to punt from the very back of its end zone on Sage’s TD.
“Offensively, I thought we played pretty balanced for us,” coach Moser said. “We like to run those three backs and we were able to spread the ball around pretty well between the different kids and keep (the Cougars) on their toes. And Eli did what we asked him to do. He is was very effective. We don’t throw a lot, but it was very efficient and no turnovers.
“And the defense, it was bend but don’t break. We stopped the run. That’s our priority and they caught a few passes on us, but we kept them out of the end zone other than the very end, so a good job by our defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.