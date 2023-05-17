Support Local Journalism

At the 2A District 5 track meet in Malad on May 9-10 the West Side girls took second with 71 points and the boys took third with 67.

On the girls side, Soda Springs took first with 138, Malad third at 66.5, Bear Lake fourth at 50.5 and Aberdeen fifth with 45 points.


