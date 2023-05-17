...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at times through
late week, localized flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms at times and
continued melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Birch Creek, Cherry Creek, Precipice Creek, Dry Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Mill Creek, Henderson Creek, Malad River,
Devil Creek, Weston Creek, Little Malad River, Third Creek
and Campbell Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
West Side girls 2nd, boys 3rd at district track & field meet
At the 2A District 5 track meet in Malad on May 9-10 the West Side girls took second with 71 points and the boys took third with 67.
On the girls side, Soda Springs took first with 138, Malad third at 66.5, Bear Lake fourth at 50.5 and Aberdeen fifth with 45 points.
The Aberdeen boys were first with 120 points, Soda Springs second at 89, Bear Lake fourth with 53 and Malad fifth with 43 points.
“I feel like the girls did really, really well,” WS head coach Joseph Grimm said. “I was super impressed with the girls. I think a lot of small things for the boys really didn’t go their way. They were able to finish off strong, but had a few really tough handoffs in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which I think got them down a little bit. But they were able to bounce back. Parker (Moser) was able to finish off with a solid (win) in the 400 and we finished out with a (title) in the 4x400, which was great. So, just a few things didn’t quite go that way they should have gone. … But I’m really pleased with the ladies with their second place.”
The 2A State track meet with be at Middleton High School on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
Top Results
GIRLS
100 Meters
1st Lorraine Campbell 14.59 PR
2nd Audry Gundersen 14.95 PR
5th Britta Grimm 16.54 SR
800 Meters
6th Olivia Jensen 2:42.17
1600 Meters
6th Keziah Westover 5:54.94
3200 Meters
3rd Keziah Westover 12:28.34aPR
100m Hurdles
2nd Letti Phillips 16.08 PR
6th Hadlee Gunnell 18.15 SR
300m Hurdles
2nd Letti Phillips 46.16 PR
5th Hadlee Gunnell 53.53 SR
4x100 Relay
3rd Letti Phillips, Harley Nielsen, Allie Henderson, Tommi Henderson 52.95
