The West Side Pirates finished the 2022 track and field season well.
The girls’ team took fifth place at the 2A State Championships led by Aubrie Barzee, who set a new school record in the 1600m at 5:17.95. She reigned supreme in the event both at the district and state level and was runner-up at both in the 3200m (11:59:16 state time). Johanna Ebert did the same in the 800m with a personal record of 2:23.04 at state. She also PRed in the 1600 for the bronze at 5:31:32.
Madalyn Barzee took sixth in Pole Vault (8-06.00) and Kynlee Beckstead eighth (8-06.00). Tommi Henderson was seventh in long jump (15-07.50). Reagan Bingham recorded a PR (4-10.00) for seventh place in high jump and was tenth in the long jump (15-07.50). Letti Phillips placed sixth in the 300m hurdles (49.23). The girls 4x400 relay brought home third (4:15.93), the 4x100 took fourth (52.65) and the medley sixth (1:58.55).
The boys had a handful of competitors in the state meet who placed in the top 10. Brennon Winward, who was second in the 300m hurdles at the district meet placed sixth at state (43.44) and took fifth in the 110m hurdles (16.25). Easton Henderson edged Winward in the 110m hurdles to take fourth place (16.00), but came in just behind him in the 300m hurdles (44.01) for seventh.
Bradyn Noreen took seventh in both the 1600m (4:50.12) and 3200m (10:30.82) with a personal best in the 3200. Easton Shurtliff PRed in the discus (128-06) for eighth place and Easton Henderson, Colten Gundersen, Sam Tolman and Cage Brokens took sixth (46.28) in the boys 4x100 relay.
“I just wanted to thank all the coaches that made for a great season: Coach Line, Tolman, Baird, Bingham, Terrazas,” said head Coach Joseph Grimm. “They all did amazing things with their athletes and we are looking forward to an even better year next year.”