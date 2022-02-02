The Lady Pirates battled Aberdeen for second seed and came up short last week. They begin the 2A District 5 tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Aberdeen. The winner will play the winner of Game 2 which is expected to be Soda Springs on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in the higher seed gym. The loser plays the loser of Game 2 the same day and time also at the higher seed gym.
It was a fantastic finish for West Side despite the 40-42 loss but one Coach Bridgett Checketts would have preferred to avoid. A seven point lead with just under five minutes to play evaporated down the stretch. After a furious battle West Side trailed 38-41 with 20.4 seconds on the clock when Jocie Phillips was fouled on a three point attempt. She calmly stepped to the line and hit the first two making it 40-41. The third bounced off the rim and though Aberdeen controlled the rebound Sienna Fuller took it away but her pass went back to Aberdeen. Foul shots by the Tigers made it 40-42 and time ran out for the Pirates.
West Side led by at least seven at the end of the first three quarters and were disappointed to let that slip away along with home court advantage against the Tigers in Game 3 of the district tournament.
Natalie Lemmon finished with 10 points, Aubrie Barzee eight and six each from three other players.
West Side honored three seniors, Jocie Phillips, Sienna Fuller and Timberly Dean and their parents before the game.