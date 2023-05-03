...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 134 PM MDT, Emergency management reported snowmelt in the
advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The well above normal snow pack for this time of year will
combine either with above normal temperatures the next two
days, followed by rainfall on top of snow increasing the
melting rates for the snow pack.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
It’s shaping up to be a solid season for both West Side track & field programs.
The Pirates certainly performed well at their latest meet, which was a nine-team invitational they hosted on Wednesday. The West Side boys won in convincing fashion by racking up 151.43 points to runner-up Grace’s 106. On the girls side, West Side was able to hold off Preston for the title by 1.5 points, 120.75 to 119.25. Preston’s full varsity squad wasn’t at the meet, inasmuch as the Indians were competing at the prestigious Tiger-Grizz Invitational later in the week.
The Pirates were paced by star hurdler Brennon Winward in the boys competition. Winward reigned supreme in the 300-meter hurdles (42.00), was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (personal record time of 15.55) and ran legs on West Side’s victorious 4x400 and medley relay squads. Trayce Stone, Sam Tolman, Parker Moser and Winward joined forces in the 4x400 (3:36.50), while Winward teamed up with Stone, Moser and Ethan Willis in the medley (3:48.88).
West Side ended up capturing five gold medals on the boys side as Braydn Noreen beat all comers in the 800 (2:10.14), as did Corbin Thomsen in the pole vault (11-6). The Pirates also got a silver medal from Stone in the 400 (53.52) and Arron McDaniel in the shot put (41-1), plus bronze medals from McDaniel (discus, 116-3), Moser (200, 23.81), Owen Nielsen (pole vault, 10-6) and Terrell Gunderson (triple jump, 38-1.5).
It was another good meet for Preston’s Brayker Smith, who was the silver medalist in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (19-6), while teammate Logan Tracy was triumphant in the discus (122-8). The Preston boys, who finished fourth in the team competition with 85 points, got bronze medals from Porter Campbell (3,200, 11:44) and Jacob Smith (300 hurdles, 45.49).
Like the boys, the West Side girls also recorded the top times in the 4x400 (4:37.68) and medley (1:58.64) relays. The 4x400 squad was composed of Olivia Jensen, Aubrie Barzee, Allie Henderson and Letti Phillips, while Harley Nielsen, Henderson, Tommi Henderson and Phillips made up the medley team.
Phillips finished in the top three in all for of her events as she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (PR of 47.53) and bronze medalist in the 100 hurdles (16.97). Another West Side athlete who placed in the top three in a pair of individual events was first-team all-state basketball player Natalie Lemmon, who was third in the long jump (15-1) and triple jump (30-11). Tommi Henderson was the runner-up in the triple jump (31-9).
A pair of Franklin County athletes shared the girls high jump title in Preston’s Carly Dunn and West Side’s Reagan Bingham. Both cleared the bar at 5-0. Also capturing gold medals were Preston’s Oakley Reid in the 1,600 (5:38) and West Side’s Britta Grimm in the discus (91-4).
Preston freshman Brytlee Harris powered her way to third-place performances in the 100 (13.66) and 200 (27.72), while teammate Katherine Mueller was the silver medalist in the shot put (31-8.5). Preston’s Kate Allred was third in the 400 (1:04.32), as was teammate Tenley Kirkbride in the 3,200 (12:56).
Preston’s Addelin Romney and Madison Wood, and West Side’s Kynlee Beckstead, all tied for third place in the pole vault as all cleared 8-6. West Side’s Aubry Gunderson finished third in the shot put (31-2.5).
