The Lady Pirates will rest up for the new year this week. Their next game is at home against Firth on January 2 at 7 p.m. They played Soda Springs on Dec. 18 and Rich, UT on Dec. 20.
At home against Rich the Pirates got off to a slow start and trailed 6-13. They buckled down on defense in the second quarter and found a way to score making it 16-19 at the half.
West Side battled hard but couldn’t keep it going in the second half and fell to the visiting Utah team 27-41. Limiting the Rebels to just six points in the second quarter and nine in the last was a defensive accomplishment for the Pirates but they were unable to generate enough offense to take advantage of it down the stretch.
Kajsia Fuller led the Pirates with 14, Madalyn Barzee and Natalie Lemmon five each and Jocie Phillips three.
Against the Cardinals, West Side scored their most points so far this season but they couldn’t stop a very good Soda team from scoring. The result was a 40-71 loss for the Pirates.
“I am happy with our progress on offense but we are still too weak on defense, “Coach Bob Sorensen said. “Our top priority is to close our defensive holes. I know these girls have the potential to be a good team. We are just working really hard to help them realize what needs to happen.”
At the end of the first quarter West Side trailed 10-23 and fared about the same in the second for a 21-48 deficit at the half.
In the third and fourth quarters the Pirates nearly matched Soda but the damage was already done.
Fuller led the Pirates with 17 points. Timberly Dean and Kenlee Nance added seven each, Phillips five and Alaina Telford and Chloe Keller two apiece.
Coach Sorensen noted some good things happing in the game which will translate to more success.
“Kajsia continues to improve offensively,” said Sorensen. “Her rebounding is also getting stronger. Kenlee had one of her best outings of the year. She is doing better crashing then boards. Kajsia and Timberly have developed chemistry and Timberly is knocking down tough shots. Jocie is continuing to get stronger and she is also a threat to score.”