The Lady Pirates get another crack at Marsh Valley tonight, Dec. 2, when they host the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 4, they host American Falls at 7:30 p.m. in their second matchup this season. If they can get a few more things to go their way, they could pick up their first wins of the season.
A slow start hurt the Pirates in their contest in Firth on Nov. 24. They trailed 7-16 at the end of the first quarter and could not find a way out of that hole. The rest of the game they stuck right with the Cougars.
"We needed to use almost our full bench,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “We had injuries and foul problems but we were still competitive the whole game. We gave up way too many defensive rebounds which Firth capitalized on.”
In the second quarter West Side buckled down and only allowed Firth to increase their lead by one. After the break the Pirates limited the Cougars to just eight points but could not close the gap more than one point and in the fourth, time was not on their side.
“Chloe Keller came in and gave us a spark but we just couldn't break the lead that we gave them,” Sorensen said. Ten points in the final frame was not enough with Firth scoring 13. The result was a 36-48 loss for the Pirates.
Kajsia Fuller continues to lead the team scoring with 10; Keller added eight, Sienna Fuller seven, and Timberly Dean four. Madalyn Barzee, Laney Beckstead and Lettie Phillips chipped in two points each and Jocie Phillips one.
At home against Grace on Nov. 21, West Side fought hard. Despite trailing 8-14 at the end of the first quarter they stayed in it till the end. The Pirates stifled Grace in the second, limiting them to just seven points but could not capitalize on the defensive effort and scored just six of their own.
In the third quarter West Side continued to defend well and outscored Grace, 11-9, closing the gap to five.
“The girls played extremely well for three quarters against the Grace Grizzles,” said Coach Sorensen. “They worked very hard on defense to keep Maniah Clegg in check.” Fouls ended up being a big factor in the fourth quarter with Fuller fouling out in the final minutes of the game. Grace pulled away as the Pirates had to foul to regain possession and West Side fell 34-45.
“Kajsia has been just amazing both on offense and defense this year,” Sorensen said. “She fouled out in the fourth and we couldn't pick up the slack and the game slipped away from us. I was very happy with their effort during this game.” Kajsia led the team with 15 points. Barzee, Sienna Fuller, Alaina Telford and Natalie Lemon added four points each while Jocie Phillips had three.
The West Side boys open their season Thursday, Dec. 3, in Ririe at 7 p.m.