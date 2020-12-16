The Lady Pirates fell to Bear Lake at home in their first district game of the season. They travel to Soda Springs today, Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. and host Firth on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Next they will be on the road against Rich at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 and finish out 2020 in Grace on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Despite a good second half where West Side matched or beat Bear Lake, their slow start was too much to overcome. The Lady Pirates trailed 7-14 at the end of the first quarter and after scoring just two in the second were behind 9-24 at the break.
The Pirates did not give up and a strong third quarter more than doubled their points with 11. The effort didn’t change the deficit though as the Bears also scored 11.
In the final frame West Side outscored Bear Lake 11-10 for a final score of 31-45.
“It’s a matter of putting a full game together,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “We always seem to start slow which puts us playing from behind and playing tight. We are still struggling to hit open looks from the outside. The girls practiced well and I felt we were ready. We took and made a lot of shots. We just need to get that to transition into game situations.”
Kajsia Fuller continues to lead the Pirates with 13 points on the night. Natalie Lemmon led the team in rebounding with nine and three blocked shots as well as seven points. Sienna Fuller added six points, Jocie Phillips and Timberly Dean two each and Bailey Aston one.