West Side girls finish in top ten

The West Side girls had a great showing at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 20 at Eagle Island in Boise. This week the Pirates are hosting the Pirate Challenge on Thursday, Sept. 26. behind Beutler Middle School. Middle School races begin at 3:30. High School girls are scheduled to begin at 4:30 followed by the High School boys at 5:10.

The top five varsity girls attended the meet in Boise which hosts 5,024 athletes representing 146 schools from nine different states.

"Ashlyn Willis broke Sydney Blair’s XC record of 20:11 being the first West Side girl to break the 20 minute barrier with an impressive time of 19:58," said Coach Stacey Olsen. "She took eighth place earning a medal and famous Bob Firman backpack. Teammate, Natalia Lewis, also medaled in the 19th slot with a personal record of 20:24."

Personal records were also recorded by Christina Tripp, Eliza Olson and Alaina Telford. "The team finished in seventh place out of 30 teams representing 1A-4A schools," Olsen said. "The team continues to pursue their goal of earning a place in the state competition but they have their work cut out for them with the powerhouse programs of Soda Springs and Bear Lake in their division."