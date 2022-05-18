The West Side girls track & field team took second at the 2A Fifth District Championships last Wednesday at Aberdeen High School and the boys’ team came in fourth.
Those going to the 2A Track & Field State Championships will compete on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21 at Middleton High School.
Soda Springs won the five-team girls competition with 114 points, followed by West Side at 81 and defending district champion Aberdeen with 77.
“We’re just really happy with the girls getting second,” Coach Dan Line said. “They have a good chance of getting a trophy at state. We qualified, I think, 10 girls and we’re just super excited about that. The second day we really encouraged all the kids to show team spirit throughout the finals and our kids got out on the track and cheered and made a huge difference, and I think we stepped up.”
All-state cross country runners were Aubrie Barzee and Johanna Ebert. Barzee led the team with gold in the 1,600 meters (5:25) and silver in the 3,200 (12:06). Ebert beat all comers in the 800 (2:23.91) and took bronze in the 1,600. The top four placers in each individual event qualified for next weekend’s 2A State Championships.
“I just really think the turning point of the meet for us was Johanna and just the way she attacked the 800 and finished it,” Line said. “And there was no doubt she was going to win it the way she competed against some really good girls.”
Other West Side girls who punched their ticket to state in a pair of individual events were Tommi Henderson and Madalyn Barzee. Henderson was the silver medalist in the long jump (15-11) and tied for third place in the triple jump, while Barzee tied for second in the pole vault with teammate Kynlee Beckstead and captured a bronze medal in the 400. Barzee and Beckstead both cleared the bar at 8-0.
Letti Phillips took third in the 300 hurdles for the Lady Pirates, as did Marissa Clawson in the long jump and Reagan Bingham in the high jump.
The boys took fourth overall with 55 points. Soda Springs was first with 108 points and Aberdeen second with 100.
“The boys team is lacking a lot of depth this year for a lot of reasons, but the boys who we thought would be in the mix really showed their mettle and did a fantastic job,” Line said. “We had almost a second improvement in the 4x100 for the boys which, in a 4x100, that’s like improving by seven seconds in the 4x400. They did great.”
The boys were led by three-event state qualifier Easton Shurtliff who finished third in the discus and shot put, plus fourth in the pole vault. Other Pirates who garnered the praise of Line were Braydn Noreen, Cage Brokens, Brennon Winward and Easton Henderson.
Noreen won silver in the 1,600 (4:46) and 3,200 (10:34), while Brokens was second in the 100 (11.96), and anchored West Side’s 4x100 relay squad to second place. Winward was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (41.43) and was third in the 110 hurdles, while Henderson finished in the top six in both hurdles races. Line said this is the deepest group of boys hurdlers in this district in recent memory and Henderson has a good chance to receive at least one wild card bid to state.
Also representing the West Side boys at state will be Sam Tolman, who placed fourth in the 200.
The Pirates didn’t win any of the eight relays, but Line said six of them should be in contention for wild card bids. Only the winning relay teams are guaranteed to compete at state.
Herald Journal sportswriter Jason Turner contributed to this article.