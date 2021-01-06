The West Side girls traveled to Declo on Dec. 30 where they picked up another win. Tonight, Jan. 6, they travel to Aberdeen for a 7 p.m. conference game. At 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, the Lady Pirates host Rich, Utah. They hope to complete a season sweep of the Rebels, who they beat by five points earlier in the season.
In Declo, West Side started off slow, scoring just seven points in the first quarter while allowing 14. But their shots started to fall in the second. Kajsia and Sienna Fuller combined for 13 points in the quarter to shift the momentum in their favor, resulting in a one point lead, 26-25, at the half.
Despite pressure from the Hornets, West Side outscored them 20-16 in the third and 15-13 in the fourth, for a 61-54 victory. A key component for the Pirates was a strong showing from the charity stripe where they hit 12 of 19.
Kajsia Fuller led the scoring with 22 points followed by Sienna Fuller with 18. Natalie Lemmon added nine, Madalyn Barzee six, Jocie Phillips four and Timberly Dean two.
“It would be really difficult to just single any one player out as to why we found a win at Declo,” siad Coach Bob Sorensen. “Kajsia continues her consistent play for us. Leading in scoring and defending the paint. Sienna found a groove that we have been waiting for and expecting most of the season. Jocie truly is leading this team with her hard nose performance at point guard and just amazingly tough on defense. Madi and Timberly are cranking up the pressure on defense which has given us opportunities for easy baskets. Natalie is just the all-around player, from inside threat and rebounding to point guard. She can do it all.
“We are also getting great minutes from Bailey (Aston) and Alaina (Telford). Both girls sometimes play out of position to help rest girls and more importantly keep the flow going. Letti (Phillips) came in to help settle the girls — a trait that she is so good at. The team continues to improve — and there is room for that — but it’s fun to see them gelling and coming together.”