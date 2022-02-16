West Side prevailed at home in Game 4 of the 2A District 5 tournament but could not find a way past Aberdeen in Game 6 ending their season.
With two state berths and three teams ranked in the top ten in Idaho in the same district, it was a given that one of those teams would be disappointed. The team has much to be proud of as both Soda and Aberdeen are ranked in the top five and West Side hung right with them all the way to the end.
A slow start on Feb. 7 in Aberdeen made all the difference. The Lady Pirates trailed 4-14 at the end of the first quarter and were unable to overcome that deficit despite a valiant effort.
West Side lost a little more ground by the half at 18-30 but began to make up some of the difference in the third when they pared the deficit to 29-37.
In the fourth quarter, the Pirates gave it all they had and closed the gap to five twice and even pulled to within four, but couldn’t get any closer. Time was not on their side and they had to foul to stop the clock and gain possession. Natalie Lemmon fouled out and a technical on Jocie Phillips after a missed layup put the game out of reach. West Side fell to the Tigers, who went on to claim the district title, 42-52.
"We had a great season it didn't end the way we had hoped," said Coach Bridgett Garner. "It hurts that we were not able to continue on. I am very proud of them though to stick it out and work so hard. We had moments where we got in our heads but we never gave up. We got back within 4 points and that was exciting. We will miss the seniors something terrible."
"I had such high hopes and dreams for them," she said. "They mean so much to me. I feel so honored to have been able to coach with the amazing coaching staff we had this year and the amazing group of girls that they are. They are definitely not quitters."
Garner also praised the skill and leadership of her seniors.
"Jocie Phillips is an amazing athlete that is able to control the game for us and keep the team calm. She is an amazing teammate that makes great plays for us and has some really great passes," she said. "Sienna Fuller worked hard on defense which helped carry her momentum over with some steals and points. Timberly Dean is great on defense and hustles after the ball. Jocie, Sienna, and Timberly were great seniors and will truly be missed."
Garner felt the season, in general, was a success despite not reaching the goal of going to state.
"Overall just so proud of the team effort that was brought each night and we played well together," she said. "Looking forward to lots of good things still for West Side Lady Pirates basketball."
Finally, Coach Garner wanted to recognize all those who make it possible.
"I really want to thank the coaching staff for all their hard work. Also, the cheerleaders and band as well as the administration. And the fans that came out to support the girls."