The Lady Pirates split their district games on the road last week losing to Soda Springs and bouncing back to beat Bear Lake. They host Aberdeen tonight, Jan. 26, for Senior Night and the final game of the regular season. West Side will honor three seniors and their parents before the contest.
The Lady Pirates go into Wednesday’s game tied with the Tigers for second seed with four wins each. The 2A District 5 tournament opens on Feb. 1.
Against Bear Lake on Jan. 22 West Side led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter but lost some of their steam and trailed 15-18 at the half.
The Pirates made some adjustments and came out strong after the break outscoring the Bears 23-5 in the third. West Side held off a 16 point rally by the Bears in the fourth quarter to win 49-39.
“We were playing well,” said Coach Bridgett Checketts of the third quarter. “Playing how I know that we can. Sienna (Fuller) and Natalie (Lemmon) worked very hard. Natalie was able to put up some tough shots on the inside. Sienna had some 3's drop for her that helped propel us forward.”
Fuller led the team with 18 points followed by Lemmon with 15. Aubrie Barzee chipped in 10.
The game against Soda on Jan. 20 was not the showing West Side had hoped for. A 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter narrowed to 24-23 at the break before disappearing entirely in the second half.
The Pirates scored seven points in the half for a 31-46 loss to the Cardinals.
Jocie Phillips and, Lemmon led the team with eight points but all of those were in the first half. Julia Jensen added six, Fuller five and Timberly Dean and Lettie Phillips two each.
“We just weren't able to find ourselves as well offensively in the second half and let them dictate our moves,” said Checketts. “Hopefully we will get it figured out for next time.”