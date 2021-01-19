The Lady Pirates spilt their conference games last week beating Malad but falling to Soda Springs. They travel to Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 23 to play at 7 p.m. and host Aberdeen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 22. Both are important conference games determining seeding for the upcoming district tournament.
Unlike the previous meeting that West Side won 50-47, the Pirates could not get their offense going at home on Jan. 15 against Soda Springs. Trailing 4-10 at the end of the first quarter West Side never recovered.
Though defensively they were effective and held the Cardinals to 42 points in the game scoring in single digits every quarter led to a 23-42 loss.
“Soda was tough,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “It was a physical game and it really just mentally affected us. We couldn't get into any type of routine. Very disappointing to see the girls struggle like that.”
There were some bright spots for West Side particularly on defense. “Natalie (Lemmon) had eight rebounds and Madi (Barzee) had three steals,” said Sorensen. “Timberly (Dean) worked extremely hard on defense and led the team in scoring. Bailey (Aston) came in the game and hit a big 3 point shot sparking a small run.”
On Jan. 13 the Pirates were on the road where they beat Malad 77-46 in their highest scoring game of the season.
The Pirates got off to a slow start with a five point deficit in the first quarter (8-13) but they more than made up for it in the second where they outscored the Dragons 21-9 for a 29-22 lead at the half.
After the break West Side poured on the points scoring 28 in the third quarter alone putting the game out of reach for Malad who added 12.
Down the stretch the Pirates continued to play well holding Malad to another 12 while scoring 20 for the win. Siena Fuller led the team in scoring with 20 points. Kajsia Fuller chipped in 15 points and led the rebounding while Lemmon posted 14 points and four blocks. Jocie Phillips added nine points, Dean eight, Alaina Telford six and Barzee five points and seven steals.
"We struggled early making anything happen and we gave up too many second chance points that Malad capitalized on,” said Sorensen. “Later on the defense tightened and we were able to put up big numbers on the score.”