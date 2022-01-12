The Lady Pirates split their conference games last week beating Bear River and losing to Aberdeen. They host Declo tonight Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Malad for another conference game on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. The JV play Declo at 6 p.m. and Malad at 5:30 p.m. Freshmen only play Declo at 4:30 p.m.
A slow start hurt West Side against Aberdeen on the road Jan. 8. The Tigers outscored them 20-11 in the first quarter and the Pirates couldn’t quite find a way to catch up. Though they closed the gap to 24-30 at the half Aberdeen extended it again in the third 34-45.
West Side held the Tigers to just eight points in the final frame but their 12 points weren’t enough. The 46-53 loss was disappointing but the Pirates kept the game within reach and will have another shot at them on their home court in a couple weeks.
“Aberdeen is good but I don’t think they are out of reach or unbeatable,” said Coach Bridgett Checketts. “I think the key to play well against Soda and Aberdeen, is that each of the players need to show up on game night and play well in their roles on the team. I believe that we can do it! The girls want it as well and are hungry for those wins!”
West Side must find a way to beat at least one of those teams to go to state.
Sienna Fuller led the team with 18 points, Jocie Phillips chipped in seven, Lettie Phillips and Aubrie Barzee six apiece, Natalie Lemmon five and Julia Jensen and Timberly Dean two each.
Against Grace West Side held a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter but allowed the Bears to get within two (16-14) in the second before pulling away again for a 31-17 advantage at the half. After that the game was never really in question and the Pirates won 53-36.
Lemmon paced the team with 15 points followed by Jocie Phillips with 11 and Laney Beckstead with nine. Lettie Phillips added six while Barzee, Fuller and Jensen pitched in with four each.