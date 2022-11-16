The Lady Pirates started the season with a road win against Rockland, the reigning 1A state champions, on Nov. 11. They host Grace tonight, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. then are back on the road Saturday, Nov. 19 against West Jefferson and Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Firth, also at 7:30 p.m.
West Side jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and extended it to 11-2, but Rockland battled back. The Pirates still held a 15-12 advantage going into the second quarter, which shrank to two points before a timeout got West Side back on track and built a 22-15 lead. The Bulldogs again cut the deficit to three, but West Side pulled away in the final minutes and gave themselves a little breathing room at the half taking a 30-23 lead to the locker room.
Foul trouble in the third quarter gave opportunities to some of the younger players on the team and they did not disappoint. The usual drop in the level of play when subbing in a young bench was nonexistent this game.
“I was extremely happy with our younger girls such as Tommi (Henderson), Holly (Kropf) and Harley (Nielsen) when we got into foul trouble,” said Coach Bridgett Garner. “They really stepped up and played so well in the third quarter.”
The score at the end of the third quarter bears out Garner’s praise with the Pirates up 45-29 over the Bulldogs. Despite scoring just five points in the final frame the Pirates took home a 50-39 victory. They never trailed in the game.
Finishing strong has been elusive for West Side in the last few seasons, and this night was no exception. It is a challenge they will strive to overcome this season in their quest for a state berth.
Aubrie Barzee led the Pirates with 13 points followed by Julia Jensen with 12. Natalie Lemmon added nine and Tommi Henderson and Letti Phillips eight each.
