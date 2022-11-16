Support Local Journalism

The Lady Pirates started the season with a road win against Rockland, the reigning 1A state champions, on Nov. 11. They host Grace tonight, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. then are back on the road Saturday, Nov. 19 against West Jefferson and Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Firth, also at 7:30 p.m.

West Side jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and extended it to 11-2, but Rockland battled back. The Pirates still held a 15-12 advantage going into the second quarter, which shrank to two points before a timeout got West Side back on track and built a 22-15 lead. The Bulldogs again cut the deficit to three, but West Side pulled away in the final minutes and gave themselves a little breathing room at the half taking a 30-23 lead to the locker room.


