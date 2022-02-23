The Pirate grapplers have had a great season and look forward to the 2A State wrestling tournament in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 at the Holt Arena.
West side took second place as a team in the 2A District 5 tournament districts on Feb. 18 . Eight Pirate wrestlers qualified for state during the tournament by placing in the top three spots.
First place finishers and district champs were sophomore Colten Gunderson (160 lbs) and heavyweight sophomore Aaron McDaniel. Second place finishers were freshmen Gavin Peterson (98 lbs) and Stellar Tew (106lbs) and juniors Jed Hurren (120 lbs) and Tige Roberts (126 lbs). In third place was junior Joey Hansen (126lbs) and senior Max Mumford (145 lbs).
“West Side has come so far in three short years!” said Coach LeGrand Leavitt. “We started with just five or six wrestlers four years ago to 28 wrestlers this year. I expect we will see quite a few of these state qualifiers standing on the state podium this weekend.”
Senior Camilla Tew competed in the girls eastern regional tournament where she took first place and will be competing at the first ever sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament. It will take place at the same time and place as the boys tournament at the Holt Arena but separate from the boys.
“This is a huge moment in West Side Wrestling history for wrestling and also for the sport of female wrestling!” said Leavitt.