The Pirates competed on back-to-back days this week at home on Jan. 27, against Malad, and North Gem and in Bear Lake on Jan. 28, against Bear Lake and Soda Springs. They head to Aberdeen on Wed., Feb. 3, and will attend the Challis tournament on Feb. 5-6.
The Pirates and Cardinals both finished with 36 points in their duel, while Bear Lake outpointed West Side, 51-36. The Bears picked up 12 more forfeit points than the Pirates.
Prevailing for the Pirates against the Cardinals were Roberts (113), Hansen (120), Jack Olson (132), Checketts (138) and Andrew Olinger (160), with Roberts, Checketts and Olinger all winning by fall.
Gunderson (152), Olinger (160) and McDaniel (285) won in pinning fashion for West Side against Bear Lake. Gunderson also earned a hard-fought 8-7 victory over a returning state placer from Malad on Wednesday.
The Pirates were able to test the 2A power Malad Dragons, in Wednesday’s district dual before falling 45-33. Malad garnered 18 points via forfeits and that ultimately was the difference.
Other Pirates who were triumphant against the Dragons were Hansen (120), Mumford (132), Checketts (138), Olinger (160) and McDaniel (285), and all of them secured the maximum six points.
West Side also squared off against North Gem on Wednesday, but the Cowboys only brought three grapplers. Hansen (120) pinned his opponent for the Pirates, while teammate Royer (113) lost a 6-4 nailbiter to defending 2A state consolation champion Jared Rinlisbaker.