The West Side wrestling team had a fantastic season and made school history by bringing home the first state wrestling team trophy.

“I was so excited by how we did as a team. We took third place! This is the first time West Side has ever placed at state in the history of West Side High School. I am so proud of our team,” said Coach LeGrand Leavitt. “They worked so incredibly hard this whole season! Eleven wrestlers qualified to compete at state and nine of them placed at state! That is an incredible thing!”


