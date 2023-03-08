The West Side wrestling team had a fantastic season and made school history by bringing home the first state wrestling team trophy.
“I was so excited by how we did as a team. We took third place! This is the first time West Side has ever placed at state in the history of West Side High School. I am so proud of our team,” said Coach LeGrand Leavitt. “They worked so incredibly hard this whole season! Eleven wrestlers qualified to compete at state and nine of them placed at state! That is an incredible thing!”
Many of those eleven are underclassmen with only Jed Hurren and Joey Hansen representing West Side as seniors at state, so the future of the Pirate wrestling program is looking very good.
“Special congratulations to Colten Gundersen for placing first at state,” Leavitt said. “He had a great season and we look forward to watching him compete as a senior next year.”
Gundersen was the lone Pirate competitor to earn a state title though a few others came close.
On the girls side there were none who placed at state and the Pirates lose seniors Sesha Beckstead and Samantha Roberts, but with the growth of the program West Side has girls ready and willing to step up next season. Their experience at state will make them that much stronger.
“I am also so proud of our girls,” said Leavitt. “We had four qualify at regionals to go to state. Girl’s wrestling is combined 2A through 5A. The competition has really gotten tough. Even though none of our girls placed at state, just qualifying to go and compete was a huge accomplishment.”
