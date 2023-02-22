...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 9
1st place finishers: Joey Hansen (132), Jed Hurren (138), Colten Gundersen (160), Aaron McDaniel (285) 2nd place finishers: Gavin Petersen (106), Stellar Tew (126), Ben Jensen (220) 3rd place finishers: Colter Barzee (98), Mitchell Mumford (113)
West Side had hoped to win a district title this season but the grapplers had to settle for a close second. On Feb. 17 in Malad the Pirates scored 222 team points to Malad’s first place finish of 257. Bear Lake was third with 195 points, followed by Aberdeen (142.5), Soda Springs (140.5), Grace (119) and North Gem (10).
Despite the second place finish, eleven Pirates qualified for the 2A State wrestling tournament in Nampa at the Idaho Ford Center on Feb. 23-25.
“It’s been a fantastic year for the boys, with podium finishes at nearly every tournament attended,” said JD Carter. “The coaching staff is proud of the dedication and sacrifice that each of the wrestlers have put forth this year. “
West Side came away with four champions, Joey Hansen (132), Jed Hurren (138), Colten Gunderson (160) and Aaron McDaniel (285). Gavin Petersen (106), Stellar Tew (126) and Ben Jensen (220) all took silver and Colter Barzee (98) and Mitchell Mumford (113) bronze. As the top three competitors they all move on to compete at state.
In addition, Parker Wangsguard (106) and Kale Breckencamp (182) who both took fourth have been selected as ‘Wildcard’ competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.