West Side had hoped to win a district title this season but the grapplers had to settle for a close second. On Feb. 17 in Malad the Pirates scored 222 team points to Malad’s first place finish of 257. Bear Lake was third with 195 points, followed by Aberdeen (142.5), Soda Springs (140.5), Grace (119) and North Gem (10).

Despite the second place finish, eleven Pirates qualified for the 2A State wrestling tournament in Nampa at the Idaho Ford Center on Feb. 23-25.


