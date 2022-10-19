Top 20 placers in the boys cross-country Preston invite. Luke Visser, Kayden Gentry, Bradyn Noreen, Mason Smith, Ty Robertson, Dylan Ball, Grant Clawson, Tristan Lyon, Brycen Talbot, Caleb Campbell, Ethan Willis, Porter Holt, Druw Jones, Andrew Thompson, Miles Phillips, Jacob Cordner, Spencer Saunders, Porter Campbell, Gary McEwen.
Keziah Westover holds on to 10th place as runners try to catch her at the finish line.
Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN
Aubrie Barzee keeps ahead of the competition to finish 14th.
Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN
Not pictured, Tyler Saunders
Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN
The top 20 placers in the girls cross-country Preston Invite on Oct. 20. Tenley Kirkbride, Maren Leffler, Elly Jeppsen, Bethany Moore, Angelie Scott, Ashley Scott, Corin Leffler, Hailey Shakespear, Chelsea Shakespear, Rachel Nelson, Alexis Mcgary, Aubrie Barzee, Cally Coleman, Hadlie Ballard, Hannah Clarke, Hannah Evans, Cortlyn Coleman. Not pictured Myah Atchley, Keziah Westover and Kate Dickson.
West Side also competed at the Preston Invite on Oct. 12. They travel to Malad today, Oct. 19 for the 2A District 5 meet.
The West Side girls finished seventh as a team with 165 points which was well ahead of eighth place district rival Bear Lake who had 229 but behind Soda Springs and Malad.
The Lady Pirates were led by Keziah Westover, who was 10th with 20:29. Aubrie Barzee (20:37.0) was 14th. Jacie Johnson (22:10.4), Letti Phillips (23:10.6), Eliza Olson (24:02.1), Ruruna Nukina (27:00.0), Janie Waite (27:33.6), Ilaria Contini (30:00.1), Kenzie Bingham (32:29.7) and Kelsie Gittins (32:39.5) also competed for West Side.
Bradyn Noreen led the West Side boys with his third place finish in 16:47. Grant Clawson took seventh at 17:10.7 with a personal best and Ethan Willis 11th with 17:46.7. Kaden Telford (18:28.0), Koby Telford (18:32.7), Brennon Winward (18:46.9), Aaron Willis (19:01.3), Preston Grimm (19:11.9), Sam Tolman (19:34.8), Tytus Christensen (19:58.2), Corbin Thompson (20:30.3), Malachi Beutler (20:34.2) and Matthew Housley (22:49.6) also ran for the Pirates.
The boys have been running strong all season and fully expect to return to the state meet and compete well there. If they can keep their pack times close they can outpoint teams that only have one or two strong runners.
