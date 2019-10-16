West Side harriers prepared to compete

The Lady Pirate harriers competed in the Firth Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 9 where they took sixth overall but finished first in the 2A division ahead of Firth, West Jefferson, North Fremont and Butte. They have a bye this week and will use it to prepare for the district meet on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Pocatello at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
"Natalia Lewis was the team’s first place finisher with a time of 20:45," said Coach Stacey Olsen of the Firth meet. "She finished in seventh place out of 86 runners for a medal. She was supported by teammates Christina Tripp 21:54, Lili Klinkhammer 22:40, Eliza Olson 23:32, Alaina Telford 24:13, Sadie Waite 25:23, and Seina Shinabukuro 26:36."
The team is looking forward to the district competition but knows they will need to run their best if they want to participate at the state level in such a loaded district.
"The district competition will present a tough challenge for the Lady Pirates," Coach Olsen said. "Currently, Bear Lake, Soda Springs and West Side are ranked one, two and three respectively in the state but District 5 will only send two teams if Aberdeen doesn’t field a team. The girls have trained especially hard this season and are physically and mentally prepared for the district meet. Their team mantra this year has been “Redefining What’s Possible” and they are excited to do just that on Oct. 24th."
The West Side boys will be competing in the Preston Invitational scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Preston Golf and Country Club golf course.