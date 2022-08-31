Support Local Journalism

The West Side harriers traveled to Malad for the Terry Jones Invite where the girls took fourth out of eight teams and the boys were second out of seven. The boys also finished well ahead of district rivals Bear Lake, Soda Springs, and Malad boding good things for the season.

The Pirates will travel to Soda Springs on Sep. 3 where they will compete against over forty schools in the Cardinal Classic.

