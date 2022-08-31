...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The West Side harriers traveled to Malad for the Terry Jones Invite where the girls took fourth out of eight teams and the boys were second out of seven. The boys also finished well ahead of district rivals Bear Lake, Soda Springs, and Malad boding good things for the season.
The Pirates will travel to Soda Springs on Sep. 3 where they will compete against over forty schools in the Cardinal Classic.
Bradyn Noreen took fifth with a time of 18:11.00 leading the boys team. Finishing in the top 20 were Ethan Willis at 14th (19:09.00), Brennon Winward 15th (19:09.50), Grant Clawson 17th (19:11.00) and Koby Telford 18th (19:15.00). Kaden Telford (19:40.00) was next for the Pirates followed by Malachi Beutler (20:21.00), Sam Tolman (20:38.00), Preston Grimm (20:49.00), Aaron Willis (22:02.00), Corbin Thompson (23:07.00), Tytus Christensen (24:12.00), Matthew Housley (25:21.00) and Jerry Barrientez (26:56.00).
Keziah Westover led the girls team in ninth place (21:45.56) followed by Letti Phillips (26:05.44), Eliza Olson (26:31.05), Jacie Johnson (26:59.06), Janie Waite (31:09.49), Kenzie Bingham (33:47.91) and Kelsie Gittins (35:27.08).