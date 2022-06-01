On May 25 at the Dahle Fine Arts Center, 58 West Side seniors stepped across the threshold into adulthood. They will carry with them the many memories and experiences they have had over their years together in school. The auditorium was full of friends and family, some even standing along the back, to witness the ceremony and support the graduates.
After the welcome by student body secretary Dominic Maw, Jessica Mariscal, senior class vice president, invited the five foreign exchange students to the stage to receive a gift.
Valedictorians Parker Henderson and Tanner Nance addressed the audience and their peers. Henderson admonished the graduates to cherish the memories they have made and the things they have learned.
Nance spoke of how much they have learned, and that the most important was taking responsibility for their own actions. He then thanked all of those who have helped each graduate accomplish what they have.
Britttyn Jensen sang “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” before student body president Max Mumford and vice president Sienna Fuller presented the Class Prophecy themed as a Netflix series named The Adventures of the Class of 2021. The senior class video was next under the direction of Dominic Maw and Jessica Mariscal.
Cindy Dahle took a few minutes to describe a new part of the Dahle Endowment program inspired by her uncle, Larry Dahle, encouraging financial literacy. Students who met the requirements had $500 added to their 529 savings plan from the Dahle Endowment. Twelve students qualified, Lane Ashby and seniors Blaize Brown, Traven Garner, Madalyn Barzee, Marissa Clawson, Parker Henderson, Jessica Mariscal, Bryler Shurtliff, Rebecca Ward, Karson Chugg, Jocie Phillips and Ben Ward.
Tyler Telford recognized and expressed appreciation for leadership, vision and ongoing support of the Dahle family, some of whom were in attendance and received a standing ovation.
Mike Dahle presented the Dahle Award winners after giving a brief history of the Dahle Endowment. He explained that the 120,000 seed money has now grown to nearly 2.3 million and has provided thousands of educational opportunities for students and staff. He also commented on the growth of the dual credit program which began with six students earning 30 college credits and how tonight’s graduates have earned a combined total of 956 credits.
The five winners have all earned Associate Degrees from Utah State University: Samuel Beutler, Sopheea Graves, Katelyn Kidman, Spencer Patten and Ismael Santos.
McKenna Moyle sang “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog” after which Tyler Telford presented the graduates and then introduced each one. Superintendent Spencer Barzee congratulated them and Chairman of the Board Brackin Henderson presented the diplomas.
Spencer Barzee concluded the program by recognizing Clark Winward for his 20 years in the Alumni Association and vast contributions to the history page on the high school website. He also recognized the Steven and Karen Reeder family and their contributions of scholarships and to the track. He specifically mentioned their $500,000 donation to the new classrooms and multipurpose facility. Barzee thanked the Reeders, who received a standing ovation, and remarked that many of the accomplishment is sports, academics and facilities would not have been possible without their generosity.
FCHS GRADUATION
On the evening of Friday, May 27, Franklin County High School presented a graduating class of 31 students in a ceremony at Preston High School.
Payton Buckingham, Connor Robinson, Christopher Taylor, and Elliot Palmer were the speakers and Adam Yeates was presented with the Inglet Scholarship.