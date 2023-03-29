As you may know, the West Side school board is looking for a new superintendent. To aid in their search they hired a consultant, Dr. Heather Williams from Boise State University. She spent March 22 talking to the people of West Side, this includes meetings with not only school staff and teachers but also local government officials and even the students themselves. The first and last of these meetings, however, were open to the general public.
These meetings were held at 1 and 7 p.m. with the other meetings filling up the space in between. The public meetings were divided into three sections defined by the question Dr. Williams posed to the audience.
The first question was about the strengths of the district. The responses to this question focused predominantly on two subjects, fiscal responsibility and cultural integration. There were other things such as the high parental/community involvement, cross discipline interests by the students (ex. sports stars still do the musical), spectrum classes that group students more by ability rather than just age and small class sizes of 20-30 despite large grade sizes of 70-90.
The second question was about the deficiencies/struggles of the district. The major response to this matter was concerning the district’s small size coupled with its rapid growth. Other things such as the cultural impact from growing up reading books as opposed to tablet computer, lack of options for students seeking advanced or unique classes and the low aide retention rate of the district due to many aides being both qualified in Idaho and Utah, which pays more, and West Side being a small school surrounded by larger ones.
One problem was evident in the meetings themselves. The problem is that since Oxford, Clifton, Dayton and Weston are all small communities the loud and consistent voices of certain community members overpower the more typical community members. For example, a retiree can attend a school board meeting easier than a mother of five can. In both of the public meetings, half of the audience did not have a child in the West Side school district. Several acknowledged that fact by their own admission.
The final question was what attributes are they looking for in a superintendent. The two big things that the audience felt were important were fiscal responsibility, and putting down roots by investing their time, energy and family into the community. Other things were being politically savvy, integrity and willingness to be the bad guy and experience in making leadership decisions. At the end one elderly person did bring up concerns that an unnamed superintendent candidate had been bullied in high school and may abuse their position, so restraint and maturity to top it all off.
At the end of the 7 p.m. meeting the crowd had some questions for Dr. Williams. They all pretty much boiled down to a single issue, representative democracy. The question in this case was ‘How do we get rid of school board members that don’t do what we want?’ The answer to which did not make anyone happy. ‘You run against them and/or vote them out of office, when the next election rolls around.’ Same holds true for any other elected representative in almost any government office.
Dr. Williams will be compiling these comments and more into a report and is expected to submit it to the school board on April 5.
