West Side finished the regular season with a loss to Bear Lake and a win over Soda Springs. The 2A District 5 tournament began on May 10, with West Side facing number one seeded Malad in Malad (score unavailable at press time).
The winner went on to play the winner of Game 2 and the loser played the loser of Game 2 on May 11. The winner of Game 4 then played the loser of Game 3 the same day (scores unavailable at press time). The championship game will be played today, Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m.
“It’s crazy it’s this time of year already!” said Coach Lisa Wade. “We are excited going in! It’s been a wild ride this year. With our third baseball Laney Beckstead’s injury we are juggling a few things and the girls are willing to do whatever to make it work!”
Before the final regular season game against Soda Springs, West Side honored their four seniors Haylee Fitzgerald, Hanna Jensen, Kori Ballif and Sarah Petersen and their parents.
The Pirates started off well plating four runs in the first inning to Soda’s one. They then held the Cardinals scoreless the rest of the game. West Side came alive again in the fifth inning and sealed the game with seven more runs that invoked the mercy rule and ended the game. It was a great send off for the seniors and all the sweeter after losing to the Cardinals earlier in the season.
Fourteen singles and just one error helped West Side clinch the win. Julia Jensen went the distance in the circle and limited Soda to just four hits while striking out seven.
Against Bear Lake on May 5, the Lady Pirates scored just one run in the sixth inning. A six run third inning by the Bears put the game out of reach for West Side, who lost 1-9.
Julia Jensen pitched for West Side and Sami Roberts tripled in the game.